GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

A crop of medical marijuana.
A crop of medical marijuana.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are trying again to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Patrick Snyder introduced a bill Wednesday that would create a new state commission to regulate medical marijuana.

Physicians who earn certification from the commission would be allowed to prescribe marijuana.

Felzkowski introduced the bill last session as well but the measure didn’t gain any traction.

Felzkowski told reporters at a news conference that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is “more than willing” to allow a hearing on the measure this time around.

Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers have expressed support of legalizing medical marijuana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

