Horicon Bank robbed in Dodge County

NEOSHO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Horicon Bank in Dodge County’s village of Neosho was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded to an alarm from the bank on S. Schuyler St. at 3:19 P.M.

Deputies say a weapon wasn’t displayed and no one was hurt during the robbery, and the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe there’s any danger to people in or around the village.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any further information, such as a description of the robber or a vehicle, “as this case is active and to maintain the integrity of the investigation.” Investigators would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help their investigation.

