Madison man sentenced for conspiracy to sex traffic a minor

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to sex traffic a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jason J. Jordan, 49, pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 18, 2021.

Officials explained that Jordan’s case surfaced on Feb. 2, 2021 when management at a Middleton hotel contacted law enforcement about a guest who had overstayed a reservation. When police responded, they found a 16-year-old girl alone in a room rented under Jordan’s name.

Interviews and further investigation revealed the victim was from Utah, where she had been essentially homeless for several weeks at the end of 2020. A Wisconsin man in Utah transported her to Wisconsin in January 2021.

Once in Wisconsin the victim met Jordan, who was an associate of the Wisconsin man who transported the victim. The DOJ states that Jordan posted ads for the underage victim on a commercial sex website, arranged for meetings to take place and collected the money from the victim.

The charge against Jordan was the result of an investigation by the Middleton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The four year prison term will be followed by ten years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea.

