A Monona church is offering a warm place to people in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures continue to drop and will hit new lows this winter over the next few days, made only worse by the windchill. It is why Restoration Life Church, on Femrite Drive, opens its doors to people who need a place to stay.

The church is a subzero shelter and first opened last Tuesday. It will continue to open as long as the temps are so low. The church offers a meal and a ride to and from the Monona and downtown Madison libraries.

Pastor Pedro Ruiz says they are also accepting donations of new warm clothes to hand out to their guests. He added that they are in need of mats or cots for beds. Ruiz says he is happy they can bring in people out of the cold.

“The bible says that when I was hungry, you fed me, when I was in jail you visited me, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Ruiz.

There is a danger of frostbite setting in for anyone out in the elements, but that danger is far more present for people who do not have anywhere indoors to go.

The Wind Chill Chart shows how long exposed skin will last in the elements before frostbite occurs. (National Weather Service)

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will range from -5 to -20, and wind will drive those temperatures into the -20 to -30 range. According to the National Weather Service chart, that means frostbite could begin in just 20 to 30 minutes.

The church is accepting anyone who needs a place to stay. The church is housing guests from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. If you would like to help, email the church at iryv.us@gmail.com to contact the church staff.

