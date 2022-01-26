MPD: Man dies after being struck by delivery truck in downtown Madison
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old man has died after being struck by a delivery truck late Wednesday morning in downtown Madison, according to police.
In an incident report, Madison Police Department states officers were called around 11:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West Washington Avenue for a man who was hit by a delivery truck.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.
The 62-year-old man is known for picking up litter in the area, MPD noted.
Madison PD added that this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.