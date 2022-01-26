Advertisement

MPD: Man dies after being struck by delivery truck in downtown Madison

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old man has died after being struck by a delivery truck late Wednesday morning in downtown Madison, according to police.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states officers were called around 11:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West Washington Avenue for a man who was hit by a delivery truck.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The 62-year-old man is known for picking up litter in the area, MPD noted.

Madison PD added that this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

Wisconsin COVID-19 activity drops significantly, but it’s still 4x critical levels
Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man ordered to lifetime in mental health facility after grandmother’s killing
City of Beloit Police Department Facebook Page
Beloit Police investigate death on city’s west side, ask public to avoid the area
Alfredo Lara, 78
Silver Alert canceled for Illinois man last seen in Kenosha