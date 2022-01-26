MPD: Man dies after being struck by delivery truck in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old man has died after being struck by a delivery truck late Wednesday morning in downtown Madison, according to police.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states officers were called around 11:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West Washington Avenue for a man who was hit by a delivery truck.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The 62-year-old man is known for picking up litter in the area, MPD noted.

Madison PD added that this is an ongoing investigation.

