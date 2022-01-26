Advertisement

Pro Football Writers choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for MVP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America.

In his 17th season, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and led the league with a 111.9 passer rating. He threw only four interceptions.

This is the second consecutive PFWA MVP for Rodgers. Former Packers QB Brett Favre also won in back-to-back years for 1995 and 1996.

Rodgers’ season ended last Saturday in the NFC Divisional Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The PFWA chose L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp as Offensive Player of the Year.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt Defensive Player of the Year.

The PFWA is “the official voice of pro football writers” in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

