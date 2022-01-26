Silver Alert canceled for Illinois man last seen in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert in Wisconsin for an Illinois man who was last seen in Kenosha earlier in the day has been canceled

The alert for Alfredo Lara, 78, was issued late in the morning and said he was last seen around 1 a.m. Around 3:30 p.m., authorities canceled the alert and said the Elk Grove, Illinois, man had been found safely.

They did not say where he was found.

