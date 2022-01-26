Advertisement

Sun Prairie Emergency Services respond to fire in sub-zero temps

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

The fire was on the 300 block of East Kohler St.

When emergency services responded, occupants and their pets had already evacuated. One of the occupants received a minor burn injury while attempting to control the fire.

Sun Prairie EMS treated the patient while Sun Prairie Fire entered the home to extinguish the fire, which started in the kitchen.

A smoke alarm inside the home alerted the residents of the fire and allowed them to take action to evacuate and call 911.

The small fire was quickly extinguished by Sun Prairie fire. Other responding units were able to divert to another emergency incident in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Fire was assisted on scene by Sun Prairie Police in addition to SPEMS.

