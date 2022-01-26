Suspicious objects found near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Police have determined that suspicious objects found in a truck near the Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks.

The Tomah Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians said the objects, which were initially reported to police as possible sticks of dynamite, are aerial fireworks.

The area near the Tomah Amtrak Station was closed off from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday while law enforcement secured the objects and took them away from the scene to see what they were.

“It would’ve been much easier if they were labeled with ‘ACME’ and we were able to take a nefarious-looking coyote into custody,” the Facebook post by Tomah Police said.

Police said no threats were called in about the objects on Monday. The fireworks were found in the bed of a truck, and the Dane County EOD team was called in when Tomah Police weren’t able to figure out what the objects were.

The Tomah Police Department said the case is being discussed with the Monroe County District Attorney. Tomah Police also credits the Tomah Public Works Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center with assistance.

