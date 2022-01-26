Advertisement

Suspicious objects found near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks

The area near the Tomah Amtrak Station was closed off from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Tomah Police determined that suspicious objects found near the Tomah Amtrak Station are...
Tomah Police determined that suspicious objects found near the Tomah Amtrak Station are fireworks. Initial reports were that a person had sticks of dynamite near the Amtrak station Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2022.(Tomah Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Police have determined that suspicious objects found in a truck near the Tomah Amtrak Station Monday are fireworks.

The Tomah Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians said the objects, which were initially reported to police as possible sticks of dynamite, are aerial fireworks.

The area near the Tomah Amtrak Station was closed off from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday while law enforcement secured the objects and took them away from the scene to see what they were.

“It would’ve been much easier if they were labeled with ‘ACME’ and we were able to take a nefarious-looking coyote into custody,” the Facebook post by Tomah Police said.

***UPDATE*** This is an update to the incident that occurred on January 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. involving...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Police said no threats were called in about the objects on Monday. The fireworks were found in the bed of a truck, and the Dane County EOD team was called in when Tomah Police weren’t able to figure out what the objects were.

The Tomah Police Department said the case is being discussed with the Monroe County District Attorney. Tomah Police also credits the Tomah Public Works Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center with assistance.

MORE COVERAGE
Tomah PD finds ‘suspicious objects’ near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon across all of southern Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT: Temps dipping to -20 this morning
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Poll: Majority of public opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade, closely split on 15-week abortion limit
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Three cows were corralled after falling out of a trailer on Hwy. 151, in Sun Prairie, on...
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan