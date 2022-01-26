UW-Madison alum helped pack James Webb telescope for space travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering mechanics alumnus helped pack NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which arrived at its home in orbit Monday.

Wei-Di Cheng, a 1993 UW–Madison graduate, is a stress analyst at Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, California. Cheng analyzed mechanical ground systems to propose, design, fabricate, test and deliver ground systems to support spacecraft and payload integration of the James Webb telescope.

Cheng also contributed to working on the telescope’s forward and aft unitized pallet structures, which contained Webb’s carefully folded sunshield.

Webb’s sunshield protects the telescope from the light and heat of the sun, Earth and moon. This allows Webb’s instruments to cool down enough to carry out its science goals.

“The unitized pallet structures are roughly three stories tall and made of a very thin and light composite material; at some points, the structure is about as thin as a few pieces of paper stacked together,” Cheng said. “So my work involved testing the structure during different configurations to make sure it would function as it needed to in space.”

The telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space science observatory.

The Webb team began remotely deploying the sunshield Dec. 28 and successfully completed deployment on Jan. 4, a critical milestone for the mission.

Cheng said his UW-Madison engineering education was critical for his career success and allowing him to contribute to the James Webb Space Telescope.

“To this day, I’m still thankful for the solid education I received at UW–Madison, which enabled me to work on a project that will make history,” Cheng said. “My degree helped me get my foot into the aerospace industry, and as I have progressed in my career, I have an even greater appreciation for how my UW–Madison education prepared me for success.”

Another UW-Madison alumnus, Dr. Ken Sembach, is also the head of the James Webb Space Telescope project. Dr. Sembach spent four years as a graduate student at UW-Madison earning his PhD in 1992.

Since the telescope’s launch on Dec. 25, it has traveled about one million miles from Earth to reach its destination.

“I’m going to hang my hat on this accomplishment,” Cheng said. “I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished, and I look forward to the discoveries that will come from Webb. It’s exciting to make a contribution to society through my work.”

