Year 2: Diaper Drive returns Feb. 24, donations already open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In less than a month, the second annual Diaper Drive gets underway as WMTV-TV teams up with The Village Diaper Bank to ensure that local infants and toddlers have clean diapers so they can stay healthy and happy throughout the year.

For many families, having a fresh diaper on hand is not necessarily a given. One in three of them cannot always afford new diapers. So, to help keep smiles on Dane and Green counties’ youngest residents, we are bringing back the Diaper Drive on Feb. 24.

All day, WMTV and The Village Diaper Bank will be accepting monetary donations to raise money to buy as many disposable diapers as possible to give to families in need. The first $20,000 worth of donations that day will be matched.

But, that’s not the only way people can give. For the entire week, leading up to the big day, collection bins will be set up across the area to accept donated diapers. More information on locations will be available soon.

The Village Diaper Bank website also includes a donation page where generous donors can go right now to give. Those donations can be made here.

The Village Diaper bank

Headquartered in Madison, the diaper bank was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018. In January, they distributed 50,015 diapers, 17,000 wipers, and have three new partners.

Some of the organizations receiving diapers from the Village Diaper Bank include RISE, Reach Dane, Reach Green, The Salvation Army of Dane County, and Middleton Outreach Ministry.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, infants require 12 diapers a day and toddlers need about 8.

Disposable diapers can cost between $70-$80 per month, per baby. There is no public assistance available through SNAP or WIC to cover diapers. Those costs add up for families struggling to make ends meet.

