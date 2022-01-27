Advertisement

Beloit Police to offer update on death investigation later this morning

The news conference is set for 11 a.m.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department plans to provide an update late Thursday morning on its investigation into the death of a person found on Madison Road.

Up until now, details about the death have been scant. On Wednesday, the police department posted onto its Facebook page an alert asking people to avoid the area around the 1400 block of Madison Road because of the death investigation.

The post assured residents that investigators did not believe there was a danger to the community related to the death investigation.

No other information about the investigation, including the nature of the death, how or where the individual was discovered, or if police were looking for anyone in connection with the case was released.

Thursday’s news conference is set for 11 a.m. NBC15 News will be covering the event and will have updates as soon as new information is released.

