Advertisement

Calm Stretch Ahead

Plenty of Sunshine
Temp Change
Temp Change(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a brief warm up today, another arctic cold front slides through the area this evening into tonight. Plenty of cloud cover along with some flurries and snow showers can be expected. A quick dusting possible in spots, otherwise no accumulation expected. Cold air will filter in after midnight with lows once again dipping just below zero.

A cold start to Friday will give way to plenty of sunshine as Arctic high pressure sets up camp. Highs on Friday into the teens with lows dipping back down below zero. Winds will start to go more southerly this weekend as high pressure moves eastward. Highs on Saturday into the lower 20s will rebound into the middle and upper 20s Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds expected through the weekend.

Things start to get very active early next week. A warm front slides through Monday with a passing rain or snow shower. Highs will climb into the lower 30s. We will remain in the warm sector Tuesday with a passing rain or snow shower as an area of low pressure approaches form the west. This will bring a good chance of precipitation Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday. Too early to get specific, but this one needs to be watched closely.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Temperatures climb into the upper 20s on Thursday afternoon - more than 20° warmer than today.
Few Flurries Thursday; Wintry Mix follows a Quiet Weekend
Milder temperatures will be seen today, but turning colder tonight and tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures For Today
Bitter cold sets in tonight and throughout Wednesday. A First Alert Day continues for the rest...
ALERT DAYS: Dangerous cold through Wednesday
Tuesday Extended Forecast
Dangerous Cold Moves in Tonight