Calm Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a brief warm up today, another arctic cold front slides through the area this evening into tonight. Plenty of cloud cover along with some flurries and snow showers can be expected. A quick dusting possible in spots, otherwise no accumulation expected. Cold air will filter in after midnight with lows once again dipping just below zero.

A cold start to Friday will give way to plenty of sunshine as Arctic high pressure sets up camp. Highs on Friday into the teens with lows dipping back down below zero. Winds will start to go more southerly this weekend as high pressure moves eastward. Highs on Saturday into the lower 20s will rebound into the middle and upper 20s Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds expected through the weekend.

Things start to get very active early next week. A warm front slides through Monday with a passing rain or snow shower. Highs will climb into the lower 30s. We will remain in the warm sector Tuesday with a passing rain or snow shower as an area of low pressure approaches form the west. This will bring a good chance of precipitation Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday. Too early to get specific, but this one needs to be watched closely.

