Cavaliers make 19 3s in 115-99 win over champion Bucks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 115-99 on Wednesday night.

The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings.

Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland. Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.