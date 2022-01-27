Eligible UW-Platteville education students will serve as substitute teachers to address shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Platteville is offering its education students the chance to serve as a substitute teacher to address the statewide shortage.

The university announced Thursday that it will allow students to have their associate degrees granted, which is a requirement for substitute teachers to have in Wisconsin, while they are in the process of achieving their bachelor’s degree.

Director of UW-Platteville’s School of Education Dr. Jen Collins explained that they know schools have been struggling to find substitutes for awhile and this program will help alleviate the shortage.

“We can not only help them find someone to cover a classroom in a teacher’s absence, we can actually send them a future teacher, someone with an aligned skillset and a passion for this work,” Collins said. “Our students get the benefit of applying what they are learning in their coursework. It’s a win-win.”

Brad Van Epps, educator development and support coordinator at CESA 3, stated that his agency is partnering with UW-Platteville’s School of Education on the initiative. He said the shortage of substitutes in Wisconsin came before the pandemic.

“School districts in our area have been begging for information about substitute contacts since I’ve been at CESA 3,” Van Epps said.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction changed the requirement to be a substitute teacher from needing a bachelor’s degree to an associate’s degree in 2018. Van Epps noted this caused an increase in the number of people seeking to become a sub, but there wasn’t enough of them to keep up with the demand.

“Currently, almost every school asks teachers to give up preparation time to cover classes for missing co-workers,” Van Epps said. “There just aren’t enough substitute teachers. That’s why I’m so excited that CESA 3 will be partnering with the UW-Platteville School of Education to provide the required training for UW-Platteville students to get sub licenses.”

Eligible students will have their associate degrees conferred in May, which will make them ready to enter K-12 classrooms by the fall.

