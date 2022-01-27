Illinois man sentenced for distributing drugs in Wisconsin linked to fatal overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the fate of an Illinois man Thursday after he was convicted of his year-long involvement in importing and distributing large quantities of drugs that resulted in multiple fatal overdoses.

Neko Donovan Forbes, 31, was sentenced to a 30-year prison sentence in Wood County Circuit Court for crimes related to heroin and fentanyl distribution.

The Chicago resident imported and delivered hundreds of grams of narcotics from his home in Illinois to two Nekoosa residents between March of 2019 and January of 2020 for distribution in Wood County and across central Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.

Attorney General Josh Kaul stated that Forbes deliberately cut the drugs with fentanyl to increase their potency and to increase his profits.

Three people died from fentanyl overdoses in November and December of 2019 due to using these narcotics, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated. A fourth Wood County resident died from a fentanyl overdose in April of 2020.

“Fentanyl and heroin cause immense harm to the lives of people with substance use disorder,” Kaul said. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies are dedicated to holding to account the drug dealers who sell these and other dangerous drugs.”

At the sentencing, the state argued Forbes was “uniquely culpable” for the offenses because the narcotics he sold are dangerous.

Forbes pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the April of 2020 death, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver heroin greater than 50 grams and two separate unrelated counts of delivery and heroin. Three additional counts of first-degree reckless homicide were read to be considered by the court at sentencing.

Forbes was sentenced on Jan. 13.

Co-conspirators of Forbes, Ashley Stone and Lisa Stone, both pleaded guilty. AG Kaul stated that Ashley Stone will serve 14 years initially an spend nine years in extended supervision, while Lisa Stone will serve nine years in initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.

The investigation was a joint effort between the state DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, the Stevens Point Police Department and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.