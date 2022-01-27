Independent book stores come together for Madison’s first Grown-Up Book Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event coming to Madison this weekend aims to give adults an experience reminiscent of childhood book fairs.

The Sylvee is hosting the first “Wisconsin Grown Up Book Fair” for those ages 18+ on Saturday, January 29th from 12-5 p.m. The event will offer a variety of books for purchase from local book stores, including Kismet Books, A Room of One’s Own, Mystery to Me, Itty Bitty Bookstore, and Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.

Kismet Books in Verona is one independent book shop participating in the fair. Founder and co-owner Rye Kimmett said Kismet is a newer local business, having celebrated its one-year anniversary in November of 2021. Kimmett said this is a great opportunity to promote local indie book shops and their importance in the community.

“Indie book shops are a part of their community. We pay taxes here, we know our customers, we’re a spot that you can come and feel comfortable and know that you’re going to be welcomed. Anything you can do to ignite that joy of reading and support your local community in general is a good idea,” said Kimmett.

The 90′s themed event will feature a photo booth, 90′s trivia sessions, and a bar with “adult Capri Suns” and “adult Lunchables.” In addition to books, there will be posters from local artists and baked goods for purchase.

“It’s just capturing the excitement that you felt around books as a child that sometimes gets lost as an adult. Putting time for books on the schedule is kind of boring unless you tap into that joy you had around it as a kid,” said Kimmett.

The event is sold out as of Thursday morning. A portion of the proceeds from the $25 tickets will go to the Madison Public Library Foundation. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to get in.

