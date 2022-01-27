Juneau Co. man accused of obtaining child pornography

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man from Juneau County has been charged with receiving child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

According to the Dept. of Justice, Kyle Orlando Luke of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin received a video via Snapchat which showed a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The charge is a result of an investigation done by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke faces a minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

