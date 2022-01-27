Advertisement

Madison woman guilty in fatal downtown parking ramp shooting

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman has been convicted in a fatal shooting in a downtown Madison parking ramp in 2018.

A Dane County jury late Wednesday found Kenyairra Gadson guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 21-year-old Steven Villegas.

Jurors rejected Gadson’s notion that she was acting in self-defense when she shot Villegas during a confrontation between two groups of people. The jury deliberated for nearly 19 hours over two days before reaching a verdict.

Supporters of Gadson and Villegas sat on opposite sides of the courtroom and had strong reactions when the verdict was read which caused the judge to clear the courtroom.

