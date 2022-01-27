Advertisement

MPD: Suspect arrested for Madison hit-and-run that killed teen

The suspect had already been booked into the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison nearly two weeks ago that killed a 14-year-old boy and sent a younger boy to the hospital with serious injuries, the Madison Police Dept. indicated in an update Thursday morning.

According to MPD’s report, Sardarius Goodall was booked on counts of hit-and-run involving death and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. Goodall had been detained in a probation hold since shortly after the crash.

Goodall is accused of fleeing from the vehicle that collided with the one in which the two boys were riding. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody on the probation hold.

The crash remains under investigation.

