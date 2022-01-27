Name released of Madison pedestrian killed after being struck by a delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 62-year-old Madison pedestrian who died after being struck by a delivery truck Wednesday in downtown Madison.

According to the medical examiner, the man was identified as Jay Ringelstetter and the preliminary examination confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the collision.

On Wednesday, the Madison Police Dept. stated that officers were called shortly before noon to the 300 block of W. Washington Ave. on reports that a man was struck by a delivery truck.

Ringelstetter was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. In its report, MPD added that Ringelstetter was known in area for picking up litter; however, the report did not indicate if he was doing so at the time he was hit.

In its initial report, MPD noted that the truck’s driver is cooperating with the police on their investigation, which remains ongoing.

