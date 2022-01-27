Advertisement

No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border, authorities said. He is accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop.(Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico.

Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas.

A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond.

Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Thursday spoke about the "evilness" of the suspect accused of murdering a Harris County constable. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Authorities were trying to determine if Rosales was a citizen of either El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
Change this caption before publishing
Illinois man sentenced for distributing drugs in Wisconsin linked to fatal overdoses
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete