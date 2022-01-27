Advertisement

Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex

Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon on Dane County’s west side.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officers were called around 2:10 p.m. to the 9300 block of Glencoe Drive for a shots fired call. Officials announced about two hours later that they would be clearing from the scene and more information would be given out later.

Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

Dispatch had no confirmation on if there was gunfire or any injuries.

Madison Police Department will provide more details later on Thursday.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

