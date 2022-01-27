Poll: Trump and DeSantis earn matching support, trail Biden in hypothetical 2024 presidential matchups

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a hypothetical presidential election between either Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, against President Joe Biden, a recent poll found that the sitting president would beat both Republicans.

According to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, a third of respondents favor DeSantis and 41% support President Biden. Around 18% stated they would support someone else and 8% said they would not vote.

Table: DeSantis vs. Biden, by party identification

Party ID Ron DeSantis Joe Biden Someone else Wouldn’t vote Republican 81 4 11 3 Lean Republican 73 2 19 5 Independent 19 23 32 25 Lean Democrat 4 71 20 5 Democrat 1 82 13 4

In a hypothetical rematch between Trump and Biden for the 2024 election, a third of respondents would support Trump and 43% of respondents would support Biden. Around 16% would prefer someone else and 6% said they would not vote.

Survey organizers explained that while these results show Trump remains popular among Republican voters, it shows another Republican candidate performs at least as well when put against Biden.

Table: Trump vs. Biden, by party identification

Party ID Donald Trump Joe Biden Someone else Wouldn’t vote Republican 77 6 16 1 Lean Republican 75 4 19 2 Independent 28 26 23 22 Lean Democrat 4 74 19 3 Democrat 1 84 11 4

They also point out that in both pairings against Biden, there are significant percentages of all partisan categories that say they prefer to vote for someone else, not in the pairing, or wouldn’t be voting at all. This is especially true among independents, poll organizers added.

While only 33% of respondents say they would vote for Trump in 2024, far more Republicans would want to see Trump run for president again in general. About 63% would like to see the former president run again, while 37% say they do not want Trump to run again.

President Biden’s approval rating has dipped 12 percentage points since July of 2021, with 46% currently approving of his job performance and 53% disapproving.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 10-21 and 1,000 adults nationwide were interviewed. The margin of error is +/- 4%.

