Report: Broncos finalizing deal with Packers OC Hackett

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It looks like Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero cited sources that said the Broncos were finalizing a deal with Hackett.

Hackett, who has been on the Packers staff since 2019, also interviewed for head coaching jobs in Jacksonville, Minnesota, and Chicago.

Denver is seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers should he or the Packers decide to part ways in the offseason. Hackett and Rodgers are very close, which only fuels speculation that Denver is interested in both of them.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Luke Getsy is a potential candidate for the Packers OC job.

