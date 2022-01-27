Advertisement

Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor’s race

Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race, on Jan. 27, 2022.(NIKKI SHEFCHIK | Nicholson Campaign Website)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Marine and losing candidate for U.S. Senate is running for governor in Wisconsin, setting up what is expected to be a costly and contentious Republican primary.

Kevin Nicholson is an outspoken backer of former President Donald Trump. He announced his candidacy Thursday, saying, in a statement, “We can’t take Wisconsin to new heights if we elect a Governor from the same, tired political class that lacks the vision, ability, and will to fight for the future of our state.

Nicholson is running as an anti-establishment outsider, setting up a contrast with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch who has been racking up donations and endorsements for months She raised $3.3 million in four months and this week was endorsed by the state’s largest business group.

An expensive and bruising Republican primary in the battleground state would be good news for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that state lawmakers...
Wisconsin court OKs lawyers for lawmakers before lawsuits
Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Poll: Trump and DeSantis earn matching support, trail Biden in hypothetical 2024 presidential matchups
A crop of medical marijuana.
GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana
The City of Madison is setting up more than dozen drop boxes across the city for absentee...
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to rule on ballot boxes