Sun Prairie neighbor opens home during nearby apartment complex fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Help from others made it possible for everyone to escape an apartment fire on freezing cold night to escape with no injuries and find a warm place to go right off the bat. According to the Sun Prairie Fire Dept., a homeowner near the apartment complex kept people out of harms way by opening their doors as a refuge.

Firefighters were left shorthanded as they battled the fire because some members of the department were needed on a simultaneous call, but Sun Prairie Police and EMS personnel stepped up and filled in, to help keep evacuate the area.

Late Wednesday night, a fire started at a multi-residential structure, in the 2000 block of Wyoming Ave., in Sun Prairie. After smoke was spotted, the on-duty commander had the apartments evacuated.

During the response, a nearby resident opened their home to people from the apartment building, the fire department’s statement noted, explaining how this kept displaced residents warm during dangerous levels of cold. As temperatures hovered below zero, Metro Bus and WE Energies also provided shelter during the response.

Even with the freezing cold and combination of emergency support services, no residents or emergency personnel were injured. The fire was kept to a single unit. Most residents were able to return home after about three hours. Only one family was displaced with damages around $75,000.

The cause for the fire is still under investigation.

