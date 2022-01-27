Advertisement

Trapped dog saved from freezing weather

The dog received no injuries despite the cold
(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -During freezing weather conditions, a small dog found itself trapped under its porch. Since the dog wouldn’t come out, Madison firefighters came to the rescue.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., a dog crawled through a small hole in the deck of a home on the west side of Madison around 8 a.m. After getting in, the dog couldn’t get back out, becoming stuck to some of the deck nails.

With the temperatures hovering around zero degrees - even before factoring in the bitter wind chill - the family attempted to coax the dog out. When nothing worked, they called the fire department.

After assessing the situation, the firefighters determined that a cutting a hole would be necessary in retrieving the dog. To this, the family responded “Tear the deck apart. We want our dog alive.”

Once the deck was removed, the dog was returned to their owners injury free.

