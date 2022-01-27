UW-Madison: Anti-COVID pills prove effective against omicron variant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While pills made to treat COVID-19 have proven to be effective against the omicron variant, lab tests also show that antibody therapies are substantially less effective against the variant, University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers said Wednesday.

The pills, which were designed and tested before the omicron variant was identified, remain in short supply, scientists said. However, experts expect the pills to become more commonly used over time.

In studies done by UW-Madison, Merck’s pill molnupiravir, the intravenous drug remdesivir and a drug by Pfizer were tested and retained effectiveness against omicron.

Antibody therapies, which were also designed and tested before the most recent COVID-19 spike, are less effective against the virus. In lab experiments conducted by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, the UW–Madison lead of the study and virologist at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Tokyo, antibody and antiviral therapies were tested against the original COVID-19 strain and other prominent variants such as the alpha, delta and omicron strains.

“The bottom line is we have countermeasures to treat omicron. That’s good news,” Kawaoka said. “However, this is all in laboratory studies. Whether this translates into humans, we don’t know yet.”

All four antibody treatments that were tested were less effective against omicron than against earlier strains of the virus.

According to UW-Madison, the findings were expected due to the many differences between the omicron variant and earlier strains of a virus that can lead to COVID-19.

