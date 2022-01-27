Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers push to legalize medical marijuana

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A collection of Republican Wisconsin lawmakers is pushing to legalize medical marijuana, attempting to join the 36 other states in the U.S. that already legalized the medical use of cannabis.

State Senator Mary Felzowski and State Assembly Representative Patrick Snyder’s bill would allow for marijuana prescriptions in the form of liquid or oil, dissolved in alcohol, or applied to the skin. Under this bill, inhalants and recreational cannabis would still be illegal.

The bill would also include a state commission to regulate the drug, and medical marijuana wholesalers would pay a 10% state excise tax.

“I went through stage four breast cancer; I was prescribed a daily cocktail of lab-produced heavy grade pharmaceuticals,” said Sen. Felzowski. “Every day was not such a battle for my life but a battle to function as a human being and continue in society.”

Rep. Snyder added that the focus behind this bill is firmly on medical marijuana.

“Keep in mind 36 states have medical marijuana, only 18 have recreational in addition to that, so not all states go down that path,” said Rep Snyder. “Right now, we want the conversation about the medicinal use of it.”

Democrats on the other side of the aisle would like the legislation to go further.

State Senator Melissa Agard says the bill does not do enough.

“My time and energy will be on the policies which I have brought forward, which are responsible adult usage of cannabis,” said Agard in response.

Family asks for help supporting 15-year-old girl with terminal brain disease
