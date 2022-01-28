Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
If spent locally, $150 checks could help small businesses
If spent locally, $150 surplus checks could help small Dane County businesses
If spent locally, $150 surplus checks could help small Dane County businesses
If spent locally, $150 surplus checks could help small Dane County businesses
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the...
Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground