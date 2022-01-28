Arrest made in Dodge Co. bank robbery

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that took place Wednesday in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office, the suspect, Alan Schade, 45 of Columbus was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Dodge County Jail.

Schade robbed Horicon Bank in the village of Neosho and was suspected to be involved in a robbery that took place in Jefferson County.

The Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

