Baraboo senior living facility residents receive Valentine’s Day cards after social media call-out

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo senior living facility says it is “overwhelmed” with the number of Valentine’s Day cards it has received from people for residents after putting a call-out on social media.

Our House Senior Living posted on Facebook on Jan. 21 asking people to choose a resident as their valentine and send them a card.

The center said it had received many phone calls emails and messages with questions on how to send cards to 13 residents who are participating. Their names are Craig, Jeanie, Bonnie, Bea, Pat, Dennis, Kenny, Sandy, Juanita, Joyce, Tom, Susan and Cheryl.

We are overwhelmed with the response our Valentine's post has had! We appreciate everyone who has said they will send... Posted by Our House Senior Living - Baraboo Assisted Care on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

“1) Yes, this is a real post,” the site posted on Facebook. “Our residents are so excited to be doing this project and can’t wait to see what comes in.”

On Thursday, the center posted that it had received Valentine’s cards for the residents from as far as South Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, California and Iowa. Of course, Wisconsinites sent in cards too.

If you would like to send a resident a valentine, the address for the facility is 1200 Washington Avenue, Baraboo WI, 53913.

Today we received more love in the mail! Some of the places we’ve received mail from are: South Carolina, Ohio,... Posted by Our House Senior Living - Baraboo Assisted Care on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.