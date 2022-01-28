Advertisement

Betty White Challenge raises nearly $50,000 for the Dane County Humane Society

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For weeks, Betty White fans have been paying tribute to the beloved actress and renowned animal lover with donations to animal non-profits across the country.

Animal agencies like the Dane County Humane Society honored what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday by encouraging people to take part in a social media challenge with her namesake.

The Betty White Challenge asked people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit in honor of the philanthropic actress.

From this challenge, the Dane County Humane Society received a total of 1,369 donations totaling $49,476.

Most of the donations were received online, with more than 1,000 of those donations coming in on Betty’s birthday.

These donations help the Dane County Humane Society care for their dogs, cats and other animals who are waiting to find their forever home.

Despite Betty’s birthday being over, the Dane County Humane Society is still receiving donations from the public in response to the challenge.

If you would still like to donate to the Betty White Challenge, you can make a donation to the Dane County Humane Society here.

