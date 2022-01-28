Advertisement

A Cool, But Quiet Weekend Forecast

Above average temperatures early next week
High temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper teens.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is once again filling in across the region after a cold front passed through yesterday. High temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip below zero once again. After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by the early part of next week.

A cold day is expected for today with a little bit milder conditions for the weekend.
We will return to above average temperature readings by Monday. Highs by Tuesday are expected to be near 40 degrees in some spots. No significant precipitation is expected until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week although chances have dropped off a bit during that period.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 16. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -2. Wind: W 5.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 25.

