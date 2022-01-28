Darlington teacher accused of sexual assault of a student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Darlington physical education teacher is accused of sexual assault of a student after police say the two met multiple times, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

Jesse Sturtz is accused of four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

The eight-page document states a Darlington sergeant located a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 15 in the Village of Wiota and contacted the driver and passenger, who identified them as Sturtz and an 18-year-old woman. The sergeant stated the two were engaging in sexual acts.

The sergeant told a Lafayette Co. deputy that he heard the woman may have lied about her identity and may be 17 years old.

After finding out the 17-year-old was a student at Darlington High School, a detective met her there. The detective found that the alleged relationship started when the teacher messaged the student on social media on Dec. 12, 2021.

The victim told the detective that the pair met outside of school on several occasions, including to Platteville and Monroe, getting food and talking while parked in different area parking lots.

The two had sex on four separate occasions, according to the complaint.

When an officer attempted to contact Sturtz on Dec. 18, Sturtz stated that he was advised by his attorney not to make a statement and said he wished to speak with his attorney.

NBC15 reached out to Sturtz’s lawyer. We have not heard back yet.

Darlington Community Schools district administrator Cale Jackson stated that after becoming aware of Sturtz’s off-campus conduct, he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further information.

“The District is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department with respect to their investigation,” Jackson said. “The District will undertake its own investigation when appropriate to do so.”

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison and no more than a $10,00 fine per charge.



