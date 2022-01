MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash has led to lane closures Friday afternoon on the Beltline near Rimrock Road.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

The eastbound lane of the Beltline is closed and has led to traffic near Rimrock Road.

Dispatch reports no injuries from the crash so far.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.