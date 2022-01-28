Giannis Antetokounmpo earns sixth NBA All-Star Game start

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the sixth consecutive season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks forward had been voted as a starter, marking a tie between Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history.

Fans, media and players are responsible for determining who starts in the 2022 NBA All-Star game. Fans make up half of the vote, while players and media each take up a quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in his ninth NBA season. He is a two-time league MVP and the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

He is averaging 28.6 points (4th in NBA), 11.2 rebounds (7th in NBA), a career-high 6.0 assists (20th in NBA), 1.45 blocks (T-9th in NBA) and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 53.1% from the field (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by other starters that include Stephen Curry (Golden State), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn).

Durant and James, who serve as team captains, will select from the pool of starters and reserves in each conference to make their picks for each team. Reserves will be chosen by NBA head coaches and announced on Feb. 3.

The NBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.