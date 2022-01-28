Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo earns sixth NBA All-Star Game start

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the sixth consecutive season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks forward had been voted as a starter, marking a tie between Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history.

Fans, media and players are responsible for determining who starts in the 2022 NBA All-Star game. Fans make up half of the vote, while players and media each take up a quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in his ninth NBA season. He is a two-time league MVP and the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

He is averaging 28.6 points (4th in NBA), 11.2 rebounds (7th in NBA), a career-high 6.0 assists (20th in NBA), 1.45 blocks (T-9th in NBA) and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 53.1% from the field (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by other starters that include Stephen Curry (Golden State), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn).

Durant and James, who serve as team captains, will select from the pool of starters and reserves in each conference to make their picks for each team. Reserves will be chosen by NBA head coaches and announced on Feb. 3.

The NBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) plays against Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first...
Hepburn, Badgers win in his emotional homecoming to Nebraska
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Broncos hire Packers OC Hackett as head coach
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen...
Cavaliers make 19 3s in 115-99 win over champion Bucks
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Pro Football Writers choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for MVP