Matt LaFleur and staff will coach NFC in Pro Bowl
The 2022 Pro Bowl will played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and his staff with coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl on February 6 in Las Vegas.
LaFleur’s squad will face-off against the AFC team coached by Mike Vrabel and his Tennessee Titans staff.
This is the first time Green Bay’s coaching staff will work the Pro Bowl since 2016.
At the moment it’s unsure who will join LaFleur as a part of his staff for the Pro Bowl, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and QBs coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy reportedly has an offer to become the Bears next OC.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. CT.
