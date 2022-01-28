Matt LaFleur and staff will coach NFC in Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and his staff with coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl on February 6 in Las Vegas.

LaFleur’s squad will face-off against the AFC team coached by Mike Vrabel and his Tennessee Titans staff.

The 2022 #ProBowl coaching staffs:



AFC: @Titans and HC Mike Vrabel

NFC: @packers and HC Matt LaFleur pic.twitter.com/ozdpmFU7zY — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 28, 2022

This is the first time Green Bay’s coaching staff will work the Pro Bowl since 2016.

At the moment it’s unsure who will join LaFleur as a part of his staff for the Pro Bowl, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and QBs coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy reportedly has an offer to become the Bears next OC.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. CT.

