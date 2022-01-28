Medical examiner identifies man suspected of wounding deputy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially listed the death of a man suspected of shooting and injuring a county sheriff’s deputy as a suicide.

The medical examiner identified the man as Johnathon Carl Williamson, 19, of Milwaukee, following an autopsy.

Sheriff’s officials say they encountered a man while searching for an individual who shot a sheriff’s deputy multiple times early Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Officials say the man was found crouched behind a vehicle, given some commands and then took his own life with a gun. The deputy was released from a Milwaukee hospital Thursday evening.

