Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies man suspected of wounding deputy

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially listed the death of a man suspected of shooting and injuring a county sheriff’s deputy as a suicide.

The medical examiner identified the man as Johnathon Carl Williamson, 19, of Milwaukee, following an autopsy.

Sheriff’s officials say they encountered a man while searching for an individual who shot a sheriff’s deputy multiple times early Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Officials say the man was found crouched behind a vehicle, given some commands and then took his own life with a gun. The deputy was released from a Milwaukee hospital Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin is a union representing thousands of hospital, nursing home, home...
Dane Co. nurses propose program for health care ‘trauma recovery’ in pandemic
Wisconsin state lawmakers are pushing for the legalization of medical marijuana. As Republicans...
Illinois company discusses medical marijuana potential in Wisconsin
Medical marijuana follow-up
Illinois company discusses medical marijuana potential in Wisconsin
nurses
Dane Co. nurses propose program for health care ‘trauma recovery and training’
The American Red Cross held a major blood donation event at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach...
COVID-19 pandemic worsened blood supply crisis