Milwaukee officer shot, 2nd in 2 days in the city

Crime Tape.
Crime Tape.(Courtesy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Thursday evening was the second of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the officer was shot multiple times.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that dispatch logs indicate the shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Fire officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Fire officials say an adult man was also shot and taken to a hospital.

The shooting follows that of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Almonte was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

