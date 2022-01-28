Advertisement

Milwaukee police officer shot; 3rd in 2 weeks in the city

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was initially found slumped over in a vehicle, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in the city in two weeks.

Police say the officer arrived for a call to check on a sick or injured person about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the man in the vehicle attempted to flee and produced a gun.

Police say the officer and the 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire and both were struck. The officer was hospitalized with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The man later took the officer’s squad car, crashed and was captured by police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say

Latest News

Madison Ballot Drop Box
Wisconsin election officials deadlock on drop box rules
FILE - The White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White Challenge raises nearly $50,000 for the Dane County Humane Society
Arrest made in Dodge Co. bank robbery