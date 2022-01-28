Monona 12-year-old hosts community radio show

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Beatrix Pauli has a different hobby than most of her friends. The 12-year-old spends her free time working on her radio show, Bea’s Buzz.

“I guess it’s just really fun,” said Pauli.

She initially reached out to the staff at 98.7 WVMO to see how she could get involved with media.

Will Nimmow, the Director of Community Media, says she came in one day and got practice reading a few lines.

“She just right away nailed it,” said Nimmow. “She was comfortable and she was personable.”

From there, they invited Bea back to read the occasional public service announcement on the air.

“We just knew that she is a natural,” he said. “She’s coming in whenever she wants.”

Soon enough, WVMO asked Bea if she would be interested in hosting her own show.

“At first, we thought they were joking and they were like ‘No, we’re serious.’” Pauli remembered.

Since last April, Bea has hosted 14 episodes of Bea’s Buzz and interviewed a number of guests, including National Geographic’s Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Raine Stern from NBC’s The Voice.

“I’m a people person so I like interviewing people and being interviewed,” said Pauli. “I think I’ve learned a lot from this.”

Nimmow says Pauli took the opportunity and ran with it.

“It’s very inspiring to see somebody that young understand and appreciate what resources she has and that she can utilize,” said Nimmow.

Pauli says she is considering a career in broadcast journalism.

“I’ve thought about it, but I haven’t really decided if that’s what I want to do when I grow up,” said Pauli. “It’s just really fun to get out into the community and meet new people.”

You can listen to her every first Thursday of the month at noon and 3 p.m. on 98.7 or on her website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.