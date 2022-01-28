Advertisement

Monona 12-year-old hosts community radio show

‘Bea’s Buzz’ runs once a month on 98.7 WVMO.
‘Bea’s Buzz’ runs once a month on 98.7 WVMO.
‘Bea’s Buzz’ runs once a month on 98.7 WVMO.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Beatrix Pauli has a different hobby than most of her friends. The 12-year-old spends her free time working on her radio show, Bea’s Buzz.

“I guess it’s just really fun,” said Pauli.

She initially reached out to the staff at 98.7 WVMO to see how she could get involved with media.

Will Nimmow, the Director of Community Media, says she came in one day and got practice reading a few lines.

“She just right away nailed it,” said Nimmow. “She was comfortable and she was personable.”

From there, they invited Bea back to read the occasional public service announcement on the air.

“We just knew that she is a natural,” he said. “She’s coming in whenever she wants.”

Soon enough, WVMO asked Bea if she would be interested in hosting her own show.

“At first, we thought they were joking and they were like ‘No, we’re serious.’” Pauli remembered.

Since last April, Bea has hosted 14 episodes of Bea’s Buzz and interviewed a number of guests, including National Geographic’s Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Raine Stern from NBC’s The Voice.

“I’m a people person so I like interviewing people and being interviewed,” said Pauli. “I think I’ve learned a lot from this.”

Nimmow says Pauli took the opportunity and ran with it.

“It’s very inspiring to see somebody that young understand and appreciate what resources she has and that she can utilize,” said Nimmow.

Pauli says she is considering a career in broadcast journalism.

“I’ve thought about it, but I haven’t really decided if that’s what I want to do when I grow up,” said Pauli. “It’s just really fun to get out into the community and meet new people.”

You can listen to her every first Thursday of the month at noon and 3 p.m. on 98.7 or on her website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say

Latest News

Two vehicle crash EB Beltline near Rimrock Road
EB Beltline near Rimrock Road closed due to crash
(Source: Overture Center)
Overture Center will require COVID-19 boosters or negative tests from guests
COVID-19
Iowa Co. reduces universal contact tracing amid rapid spread of COVID-19
FILE PHOTO
Stay on open trails or be ticketed, Dane Co. snowmobile clubs warn