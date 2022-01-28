Advertisement

MPD: Man arrested for OWI and drug possession after crashing into a tree

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense after crashing his car, the Madison Police Department said Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of northbound Highway 51 and Voges Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to MPD, when officers arrived on scene, they found Deshan Henderson, 50, had crashed his car into a tree.

MPD’s report indicates Henderson failed a field sobriety test.

Heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on Henderson and inside the vehicle.

MPD said Henderson was arrested on multiple charges, including fourth offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and for not having an ignition lock on the vehicle he was driving, which was required

