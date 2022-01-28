Advertisement

MPD: Man hit with dumbbell while walking dog

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police were dispatched Thursday night after a man had a dumbbell thrown at him by a stranger while walking his dog.

MPD responded to the incident in the 2900 block of Waunona Way around 6:50 p.m.

The victim was using a flashlight while walking his dog against traffic on the side of the road since there are no sidewalks in the area.

According to the MPD report, the victim told police a stranger pulled up next to him angry that he was shining a light at his vehicle.

The report stated the man jumped out of the way when the stranger swung a dumbbell in his direction. The dumbbell then hit the victim on the back.

MPD is still looking for a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

