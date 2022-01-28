Advertisement

MPD: Man shot several times on Madion’s north side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. investigators determined an argument early Thursday afternoon led to a man being shot several times on the city’s north side.

According to MPD’s initial report, the victim and the suspect were in a dispute around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Troy Drive, near Warner Park, prior to the shooting.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man and the suspect knew each other prior to the confrontation, police noted. However, the report did not indicate the nature of the dispute.

While officers were able to get information on the suspect, they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and the department’s investigation remains ongoing.

