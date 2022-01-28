Overture Center will require COVID-19 boosters or negative tests from guests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center will be requiring its guests to have booster shots starting on March 1, it announced Friday.

Everyone who attends the Overture Center must wear a mask and show proof of their vaccination status, including a booster if they are eligible. Patrons may also show proof of a negative PCR test from within 72 hours before entry, as well as their photo ID.

The event center posted on Facebook that this policy follows standards already set within the performing arts industry and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our goal is to keep our patrons, artists, employees and volunteers as safe as possible while in our building, and we hope the booster requirement instills even more confidence in Overture as a place to gather with family and friends for live performances and in-person events,” the Overture Center said.

The center will reevaluate this policy in mid-March and noted guests will be told about any changes that come up.

