Report: Luke Getsy has offer to become Bears next offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus is looking to add to his new staff, and has his eye on Packers QBs coach and passing game coordinator, Luke Getsy.

Tom Silverstein with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that Getsy was offered by the Bears to become their offensive coordinator.

Luke Getsy as OC is the top priority for new #Bears coach Matt Eberflus, but he’s already got a few defensive coaches on board — CBs coach James Rowe and LBs coach Dave Borgonzi. https://t.co/3IqtD6fkPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Getsy joined the Packers in 2014 and was promoted to the QBs coach/passing game coordinator in March of 2020. That season Getsy helped run an offense that led the league in scoring with 31.8 points per game, and set an NFL record for red-zone touchdown percentage with 80 percent.

With former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now the new Broncos head coach, an OC position is open in Green Bay.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said if Hackett left he would like to promote someone from within to OC, but the team has begun interviewing other candidates outside of the organization.

The #Packers interviewed #Chargers TEs coach Kevin Koger and are expected to interview #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson for their vacant OC job, sources say. Luke Getsy and Adam Stenavich are the top in-house candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

