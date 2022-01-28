Advertisement

Report: Luke Getsy has offer to become Bears next offensive coordinator

Getsy is currently the Packers quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the field before a...
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus is looking to add to his new staff, and has his eye on Packers QBs coach and passing game coordinator, Luke Getsy.

Tom Silverstein with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that Getsy was offered by the Bears to become their offensive coordinator.

Getsy joined the Packers in 2014 and was promoted to the QBs coach/passing game coordinator in March of 2020. That season Getsy helped run an offense that led the league in scoring with 31.8 points per game, and set an NFL record for red-zone touchdown percentage with 80 percent.

With former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now the new Broncos head coach, an OC position is open in Green Bay.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said if Hackett left he would like to promote someone from within to OC, but the team has begun interviewing other candidates outside of the organization.

