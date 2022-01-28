Advertisement

Stay on open trails or be ticketed, Dane Co. snowmobile clubs warn

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County snowmobile clubs are warning riders that they could be ticketed if they ride on closed paths, calling it a “serious safety problem.”

The Dane County Council Snowmobile Clubs, which is an alliance of area snowmobile clubs, reports that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County Rec Patrol is aware of the closed trails and riders going on them.

Snowmobilers who want to ride must go on open trails. The North West region, South West region and South East region are all currently open. The North East and North Central regions are currently closed.

Trail status 1/27/22 Tickets are being given if you are riding on closed trails. This is a serious safety problem that...

Posted by Dane County Council Snowmobile Clubs on Thursday, January 27, 2022

The organization noted Highway 12 is the cutline between the North Central and North West region, meaning snowmobilers should not cross this line.

All riders may also display a current Wisconsin trail pass.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is also promoting snowmobile safety. There will be two sessions, both held from 5-9 p.m., on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10. They will be held at the Adams Co. Community Center at 569 N. Cedar Street. Those interested should preregister online.

