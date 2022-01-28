Wis. DMV urges residents to obtain ID ahead of Spring Primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin DMV is offering information to residents on obtaining a free ID to vote ahead of the Wisconsin 2022 Spring Primary.

According to the DMV, they offer free information services to help people obtain identification that is valid for voting.

Drivers licenses, identification cards and military or student ID cards are valid identification for voting. There is not a separate “voter ID,” and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes, the DMV said.

They urge those needing an ID to start the process as soon as possible in order to have an ID in time for the Spring Primary, Feb 15.

To begin the process, visit wisconsindmv.gov. Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call the DMV at (844) 588-1069.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.